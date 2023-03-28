‘Homeless’ man shot dead after begging for slice of pizza

A Mpumalanga man believed to have been homeless has been shot and killed after he was refused a pizza he begged for.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for police in the province, said the incident happened in White River at the weekend.

Mohlala said the police heard a gunshot near the police station on Saturday evening.

“They went to investigate and found a group of people and a man who lay dead on the road,” Mohlala said.

“The deceased had been shot on the chest and hand by a 39-year-old man who was also found on the scene.

“It is said that the victim allegedly asked for a pizza from the suspect who refused. Then the victim started assaulting the suspect with a chain.”

It is further alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and shot the “homeless” man.

“Medical personnel were summoned to the scene. However, the victim, who is estimated to be in his late 40s, was declared dead.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. The firearm, as well as the suspect’s firearm licence, were confiscated for further investigation.”

Mohlala said the suspect appeared at the White River magistrate’s court on Monday where he was set free.

“The case was not enrolled due to lack of evidence. As a result, the suspect was freed.”

The police in Mpumalanga are calling for anyone with information about the deceased family to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or share information via MYSAPSAPP.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author