Hunt on for R200m precious metals thieves

Police are searching for the people who broke into a business vault in Cape Town to steal precious metals.

The brazen heist occurred at a business near the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning.

Ravensmead police said four unknown people broke through a fence and proceeded to the cargo section of the business.

The thieves made it out with R200m worth of precious metals

There they grabbed a set of keys then went on to remove bags of precious metals from the vault.

The suspects, balaclavas and gloves, fled the scene R200 million worth of precious metals.

Spokesperson Warrant-Officer Joseph Swartbooi asked for help.

He urged anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The tip-off can also be sent anonymously via the MySAPS app.

Boyfriend of murdered sergeant sought

Polokwane police are searching for a man they believe might help their murder investigation.

Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a 47-year-old sergeant at the Rooiberg police station Waterberg returned home on Saturday from a night out with her boyfriend.

The next morning, her six-year-old grandson discovered her lifeless body. The boyfriend and her vehicle were missing.

Neighbours reported the matter to police, who promptly summoned emergency medical personnel to the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene

Paramedics pronounced the sergeant’s death at the scene.

Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned about 50km away from her home, along Thabazimbi Road near Koedoeskop.

The motive remains unclear, although domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the murder and directed police to mobilise all available resources to locate and apprehend the suspect.

She further conveyed her heartfelt condolences to sergeant’s family, colleagues and friends.

Police have appealed for Malebye Ben Molefe (43) to report to the nearest police station as he may possess critical information that could assist investigation.

“We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Colonel Simon Mogale on 071 479 2329 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Ledwaba.

He said information can also be submitted via the MySAPS App.

