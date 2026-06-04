Impact of AI on South Africa’s youth unemployment

South Africa is facing a growing debate over the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, as experts warn that automation could reshape industries in a country already struggling with one of the world’s highest unemployment rates.

While concerns persist that AI could replace some entry-level and low-skilled jobs, supporters of the technology argue that it also has the potential to create new career pathways and improve access to economic opportunities. They say the outcome will depend largely on how governments, businesses, and educational institutions respond to this technological shift.

Improved efficiency

At the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, some workers have adapted to the changing landscape by acquiring new digital skills and moving into emerging roles linked to AI systems. The organisation says the introduction of AI tools has improved efficiency while also creating positions such as chatbot and prompt engineering specialists.

Advocates believe AI can help broaden access to information, training, and services, particularly for young people entering the workforce. They argue that making the technology widely accessible could help narrow economic inequalities rather than deepen them.

However, analysts say South Africa faces a critical challenge in ensuring that workers are equipped for this transition. They stress that investment in digital skills, training programmes, and appropriate regulation will be key to ensuring AI supports inclusion and job creation rather than exacerbating unemployment.

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