Inland zoning decision puts strain on Nelson Mandela Bay motorists

While South Africans celebrated fuel price cuts this week, an unsettling reality unfolds in Nelson Mandela Bay, where residents are facing a sudden and painful increase.

In response, the DA is calling for an urgent meeting with the transport portfolio committee, demanding the reversal of the recent inland zoning decision that has put a heavier burden on the motorists of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had confirmed that the price of 95 unleaded petrol would fall by R1.14 per litre, while 93 unleaded would see a drop of R1.06.

Diesel prices also decreased. The lower sulphur 50 ppm fell by R1.12 and the 500 ppm went down by R1.14.

Inland zoning

But Nelson Mandela Bay has, with the approval of the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, recently been changed into an inland zoning, subjecting residents to petrol hikes.

The reason for this disparity is the temporary closure of Port Elizabeth’s tanker berth, which was severely damaged in June when a fuel tanker collided with the berth during docking.

As a result, fuel that would normally be offloaded in Port Elizabeth now has to be diverted to East London while the Port Elizabeth harbour infrastructure is still being repaired.

This was as per request from the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association, indicating that the Port Elizabeth harbour-based infrastructure used to offload fuel had been damaged.

Kabelo Mogatosi, the DA spokesperson on transport, said this recent change was an unfair burden to Nelson Mandela Bay considering the severe economic hardships.

He urged the transport portfolio committee to engage with all relevant stakeholders to discuss a fair and equitable solution.

“At the very least, the minister must commit to reversing the inland zoning of Nelson Mandela Bay by the end of November, which is the deadline Transnet gave for repairs to the port to be completed,” said Mogatosi.

Agriculture sector affected

Mogatosi also called on Transnet to expedite the repairs to the damaged berth in order to resume normal fuel operations.

“At a time when residents are grappling with a severe cost of living crisis, the minister has chosen to prioritise the profits of the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association over the wellbeing of the people of NMB [Nelson Mandela Bay].

“While the rest of the country benefits from a substantial reduction in fuel prices, residents of NMB find themselves paying more at the pumps.”

He said the sudden change did not only affect local motorists but also food prices and the agriculture sector.

“The DA stands with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the residents of NMB in expressing outrage over this decision.

“It is unacceptable for our community to shoulder the burden of rising costs while facing a severe cost-of-living crisis.

“Minister Mantashe’s unilateral decision to reclassify Nelson Mandela Bay as an inland zone without consulting local stakeholders is not just unfair but a blatant disregard for the needs of our community.”

