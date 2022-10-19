Jealous man sentenced to life for killing three family members

A jealous Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life plus 53 years direct imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to commit a crime, three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and arson.

Steven Mahlangu from Siyabuswa was found guilty when he appeared at the high court of South Africa sitting in Mpumalanga on Tuesday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend Hope Makola, her uncle Joseph Maputu and an eight-year-old minor.

He also stabbed and critically wounded an 11-year-old child before burning down the home of the victims and fleeing the scene.

Detailing the incident Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, said Mahlangu was drinking alcohol with Makola when another man approached them and proposed love to her on December 22 2020.

Mahlangu became upset and left Makola at the venue. He returned later armed with a knife. He then followed Makola to her home, broke into the house and stabbed her, the uncle and two children.

The 11-year-old sustained serious injuries while Makola, her uncle and the eight-year-old succumbed to their stab wounds.

Nyuswa said Mahlangu then set the house alight and fled the scene. He was arrested later and kept in police custody.

“He pleaded guilty to a lesser sentence, but the state rejected his plea. State advocate Frieda Tshwane led evidence of the accused’s friend, which proved that Mahlangu stole his knife to kill the deceased,” said Nyuswa.

“Post-mortem reports revealed that the three victims died due to penetrating-incised wounds through the chest. A photo album of the crime scene was also presented.

“Victim impact statements compiled by the court preparation officer, Given Mampye, were also presented. They revealed that the victims’ families suffered emotional and psychological trauma because of the incident.”

Handing down the verdict, judge Thando Mankge said Mahlangu made sure that the deceased would not survive the gruesome attack, stating that the viciousness of the attack and the assault was an extremely aggravating factor.

“The knife the accused used left oval shapes on the body of the deceased person. She sentenced Mahlangu to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, 20 years for the murder of the minor, 15 years for another count of murder, five years for housebreaking, eight years for attempted murder, and five years imprisonment for arson,” said Nyuswa.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author