JSE wins first round as soybean court battle set to shape food costs

A high court ruling allowing the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to continue implementing changes to its soybean futures pricing methodology could have implications that extend beyond grain traders and farmers, to food manufacturers and ultimately consumers.

Grain SA has raised concerns over the JSE’s revised soybean pricing model and location differentials, claiming a potential producer income exposure or difference of roughly R696 million to R800 million per season.

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The Johannesburg High Court struck from the roll an urgent application by Grain SA that sought to halt the JSE’s decision to revert from a multiple reference point (MRP) methodology to a single reference point (SRP) methodology for soybean futures contracts. The court found that Grain SA had failed to establish the urgency required for immediate intervention.

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Why consumers should care

While the dispute centres on commodity derivatives, soybeans are a critical input in SA’s food value chain. Soybean meal is widely used in animal feed for poultry, pork and dairy production, while soybean oil is used in a range of food products like soya mince, soy sauce and soy milk, among others.

READ MORE: Grain SA challenges JSE soybean pricing method over alleged R696m difference

As a result, changes that affect soybean pricing, transportation costs or the ability of farmers to hedge production risks can eventually influence costs throughout the agricultural supply chain.

The case therefore carries significance not only for grain producers but also for food processors, livestock farmers and consumers already grappling with elevated food prices.

Battle over how soybean prices are calculated

At the centre of the dispute is the methodology the JSE uses to calculate location differentials for soybean futures contracts traded on its commodities derivatives market.

Grain SA argues that the return to a single reference point system could distort price signals and negatively affect soybean producers in certain regions. The organisation contends that the change could undermine hedging instruments farmers use to manage price risk and secure financing for production.

The JSE, however, maintains that the decision followed a lengthy consultation and evaluation process after a two-year trial of the MRP model.

Farmers warn of economic consequences

Grain SA told the court that implementation of the revised methodology could affect the pricing of already listed soybean futures contracts and alter the value of risk-management strategies used by producers.

According to the organisation, weaker hedging effectiveness could expose farmers to greater price volatility and increase financial uncertainty when planning future planting seasons.

READ MORE: State intervention propels South Africa to a record soybean crop

Industry participants have argued that increased risk at farm level could eventually be reflected in production costs, which may feed through to downstream agricultural sectors.

Court leaves JSE decision in place

South Gauteng Judge Lebogang Modiba did not make a finding on whether the JSE’s methodology change was lawful.

Instead, Modiba concluded that Grain SA had not demonstrated sufficient urgency because the decision had already been substantially implemented.

By the time the matter was heard, soybean futures contracts for 2027 had already been listed under the revised framework, while Grain SA’s own review application indicated that contracts extending into 2028 had also been listed.

As a result, the methodology change remains operational while the broader legal challenge proceeds.

What happens next

The court’s ruling means the JSE can continue using the SRP methodology while Grain SA pursues its review application through normal legal channels.

That review will determine whether the exchange acted lawfully in abandoning the MRP model and reverting to the previous approach.

Until then, soybean contracts will continue to trade under the revised methodology, leaving market participants to adapt to a pricing framework that remains the subject of legal dispute.

Potential impact on food inflation

The immediate impact on retail food prices is uncertain, and the court made no findings regarding future price effects.

READ MORE: SA now second most cost-effective poultry producer

For consumers, the outcome of the pending review could therefore become significant if it affects soybean production economics and, by extension, the cost of products ranging from cooking oil to chicken and other protein sources that rely heavily on soybean-based feed.

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