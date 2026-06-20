June’s broken promises: How macroeconomic orthodoxy is sabotaging youth employment

As we commemorate Youth Month this June, the national discourse will inevitably overflow with political

platitudes about the leaders of tomorrow. Yet, beneath the ceremonial rhetoric lies a catastrophic structural

failure, the economic exclusion of a generation. Youth unemployment in South Africa is not merely a social

crisis; it is a profound macroeconomic failure.

Employment creation is fundamentally a macroeconomic objective. It requires the state to actively deploy

both its fiscal and monetary arsenals to absorb labour force. Over the years, the government has attempted

to use fiscal policy to tackle this crisis, for example, routinely pointing to corporate tax incentives such as the

Employment Tax Incentive (ETI) as its flagship solution.

ETI fails to achieve its objectives

Yet, by the state’s own quiet admissions and a glaring lack of supportive data, the ETI in its current form has

fundamentally failed to achieve its objectives. Instead of creating new, sustainable jobs, it has largely served

as a deadweight subsidy (drained over R 45-billion of fiscus over 10-yrs), rewarding corporations for hiring

young people they would have employed anyway. This failure highlights a deeper, more systemic pathology

within our state apparatus, a chronic lack of empirical evidence guiding crucial policy decisions.

This unscientific approach to macroeconomic policymaking becomes painfully obvious when we look at the

state’s contradictory treatment of programmes that actually work. While pouring billions into failed,

unproven corporate tax incentives, the state simultaneously implemented aggressive austerity measures,

effectively halving the budget for proven Public Employment Programmes (PEPs).

To slash funding for programmes that provide immediate, verifiable livelihoods while maintaining failed fiscal incentives reveals

a state operating on rigid ideological orthodoxy rather than data-driven logic.

Policy confusion

The policy confusion deepens when we look at monetary policy, which remains the ultimate elephant in the

room. For far too long, the state has allowed the Monetary Authority to sacrifice critical macroeconomic

objectives, such as employment, growth, and structural equality, on the altar of strict price stability.

By deploying blunt, aggressive interest rate hikes to fight imported inflation, monetary authority actively destroys domestic

demand and stifle the private sector expansion necessary to absorb young workers.

Furthermore, the state infrastructure spending has failed to meet the NDP targets over the years. The

construction sector has historically been the most effective vehicle for mass labour absorption, uniquely

capable of taking in both skilled and unskilled youth. Slashing infrastructure budgets actively chokes off this

vital employment pipeline.

Collapsing service delivery

This macroeconomic paralysis brings a bizarre and tragic bureaucratic reality to the fore. Across all spheres

of government, communities suffer from collapsing service delivery. Yet, year in and year out, these exact

same failing departments and entities chronically under-spend their allocated budgets. We sit with a literal

army of unemployed, energetic, and capable young South Africans waiting to work, while funds meant for

service delivery are returned to the Treasury unspent.

NYDA must be reimagined

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) must be fundamentally reimagined. This phenomenon points to, in part, a catastrophic lack of national coordination. It is here that the NYDA must be fundamentally reimagined. The NYDA possesses a powerful, existing legislative and policy framework that could easily position it as the central, national coordinator for mass youth employment.

Instead of existing as an isolated agency, the NYDA should operate as a deployment hub.

It must map areas of the state where service delivery is failing and strategically deploy unemployed youth to plug those gaps.

How do we fund this? By actively redirecting the billions in chronically unspent departmental funds, as well

as the substantial, often fragmented capability building and training budgets that sit idle across various

government and its entities.

Neoliberal myth about PEPs

Orthodox critics frequently argue that mass public employment programmes (PEP) foster state dependency. This is

a neoliberal myth. Public employment does not create dependency; it creates public value and systemic

resilience. Beyond providing immediate livelihood support, a scaled-up PEP framework serves as a powerful

incubator for national capacity building. It provides young South Africans with much-needed, verifiable work

experience and technical skills, effectively bridging the gap between historical structural exclusion and formal

economic participation.

Simultaneously, by anchoring these young workers within localised public service networks, from

maintaining municipal infrastructure and digitizing state records to supporting clinics and schools, the state

can finally ensure the sustainable delivery of vital public services.

Rather than relying on expensive, erratic private consultants or hyper-inflated tender systems, deploying a coordinated youth workforce allows the state to rebuild its own internal capabilities in a fiscally sustainable, cost-effective manner. By actively

bringing youth into the productive economy, the state directly improves macroeconomic performance, it

stimulates domestic demand (growth), rapidly upskills the labour force through practical experience, and

narrows the chasm of spatial inequality.

Learning from international precedent

We do not have to look far for global proof that active, coordinated state intervention can fundamentally

reverse a structural employment catastrophe. Spain provides an exceptional blueprint; through a deliberate,

multi-faceted strategy, the country successfully engineered a dramatic decrease in its unemployment rate

from a staggering peak of 27% in 2013 to 11.39% by 2024, falling even further to 10.29% by mid-2025.

This historic turnaround was not achieved via passive macroeconomic policy, but through a calculated

combination of structural labour market reforms that eliminated precarious temporary contracts, combined

with heavily funded, targeted youth initiatives like the Youth Guarantee Plus and public sector first

professional experience programs.

Crucially, Spain did not just give passive tax breaks to big business; it actively fostered youth entrepreneurship

through its state-owned company, ENISA, providing participatory loans based strictly on business plan

viability rather than demanding the personal collateral or guarantees that routinely shut out young people.

Spain’s success demonstrates that when the State acts as an innovator, structural coordinator, and direct

investor in human capital, mass youth unemployment can be systematically dismantled.

The way forward: A developmental action plan

To reverse this trajectory, we must stop treating youth unemployment as a standalone welfare issue and treat

it as the central target of our macroeconomic framework. The following steps are urgently required:

● Evidence-based fiscal reform: The state must subject its tax incentives, particularly the ETI, to rigorous

empirical audits. Funds wasted on underperforming corporate subsidies must be immediately redirected

toward proven, direct job-creation mechanisms.

● Realign macroeconomic mandates: We must abandon the overly passive macroeconomic approaches

Both fiscal and monetary policy must be constitutionally and practically aligned to mandate labour

absorption.

● Empower the NYDA as a National Coordinator: The NYDA must be granted the authority to

coordinate across departments and entities, transforming from an advisory body into a war room for

youth deployment into service-deficient areas, utilizing models like Spain’s demand-led vocational and

public bridging initiatives.

● Innovative SMME Financing (The ENISA Model): Establish a state-backed participatory loan facility

through the NYDA/SEFA that finances youth startups based on business viability rather than personal

asset guarantees.

● Ring-fence unspent funds for employment: Legislation should be amended so that chronically

unspent service delivery and capability-building budgets are automatically diverted to fund locally

managed, youth-driven public employment initiatives.

● Reverse austerity on infrastructure and PEPs: The Presidency must immediately restore and expand

the budgets for public employment programmes and capital infrastructure projects, recognizing them

based on empirical evidence as vital economic multipliers that build sustainable state capacity.

The youth of 1976 dismantled a political system that excluded them. The youth of 2026 are demanding the

dismantling of an orthodox macroeconomic system that locks them out of the economy. It is time the state’s

policies matched the empirical reality of our crisis

Prof Jantjies is a lead macroeconomic and fiscal analyst, professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg, and chairperson of the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices.

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