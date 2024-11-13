‘Kelly told Zandi she wanted to get rid of Senzo Meyiwa’

Singer Kelly Khumalo wanted to get rid of the soccer star, says Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

This was disclosed by Gininda on Wednesday at the Pretoria High Court during cross-examination by advocate Sipho Ramosepele, the defence attorney for accused number one.

Gininda claims that Khumalo spoke with her sister Zandi and said that she wanted to get rid of the deceased because he had cast a shadow over her life.

“I am emotionally drained [and] I feel Senzo brought a dark cloud. I hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him,” said Gininda, reading the messages.

“I regret everything; I wish I never met Senzo. Look now. I am just seen as a person who is breaking Senzo’s family.

“He is going to leave; he is sh*t scared of his mother; I wish I was not pregnant.”

These messages were sent in October 2013.

She wanted to murder him

“One could conclude that she intended to murder him,” said Ramosepele, referring to the WhatsApp conversation between Kelly and Zandi.

“If we go to a text message, it says: ‘Senzo’s mom is talking to every radio station in KwaZulu-Natal. How will it be my fault if she has a heart attack? Can you believe this woman’,” Ramosepele continued.

Gininda said Kelly sent another message to her sister.

Reads the message: “Senzo is not strong enough for all of this. I feel like I am standing alone. He is panicking; remember, this is his first big and bad publicity.

“He is worried about his family. What’s worse is his family is not schooled on how to deal with the media, especially his mother, who wants to be famous.

“I can’t wait for the day he is no longer in my heart. All I can pray for is that every day is a day I get closer to being free from him.”

These developments on the case come after Khumalo celebrated her 40th birthday with family and a few celebrity friends.

Meyiwa and Khumalo had a baby girl before he died on October 26, 2014.

