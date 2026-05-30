Kenya arrests eight students suspected of arson in deadly school fire

Kenyan authorities have arrested eight students on suspicion of arson over a fire at a girls’ boarding school that killed 16 students, police said on Friday.
The fire at the Utumishi Girls’ Academy Senior School in Gilgil in west-central Kenya broke out in the early hours of Thursday and also injured 79 students.
Fires are common at Kenyan schools, with many set by students protesting harsh discipline and poor conditions, researchers have found.
Eight students as persons of interest
“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack,” the police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.
“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody.”
Education Minister Julius Ogamba told a press conference that preliminary investigations found that two teachers at the secondary school had been informed of the students’ alleged plans but failed to act to stop them.
The school also failed to observe safety rules, he said, pointing to overcrowding in the dormitories and an emergency exit that was locked during the fire.
As a result, the government has disbanded the school’s board of management and will take appropriate legal and disciplinary action against any staff found to have neglected their duties, Ogamba said.
A fire in 2024 at a primary boarding school in central Kenya’s Nyeri County killed 21 students. Its cause was never conclusively established.
In the worst school fire of recent times, 67 schoolboys were killed in 2001 at Kyanguli Secondary School outside Nairobi, an incident the authorities attributed to arson.
- Kenyan police have arrested eight students suspected of planning and executing an arson attack at Utumishi Girls' Academy, which killed 16 students and injured 79.
- The fire broke out in the early hours at the girls' boarding school in Gilgil, west-central Kenya.
- Officials highlighted school safety violations, including overcrowded dormitories and locked emergency exits, contributing to the tragedy.
- Two teachers were found to have known about the arson plans but failed to intervene, leading to the disbandment of the school's board of management.
- School fires are recurrent in Kenya, often linked to student protests against harsh discipline and poor conditions; past incidents have caused significant casualties.
Fires are common at
"Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack," the police's Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.
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Education Minister Julius
As a result, the government has disbanded the school's board of management and will take appropriate legal and disciplinary action against any staff found to have neglected their duties,
A fire in 2024 at a primary boarding school in central
In the worst school fire of recent times, 67 schoolboys were killed in 2001 at