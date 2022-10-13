Krugersdorp gang-rapes: Former police officer in the dock

A former policewoman, who was found in possession of items stolen from one of the gang-rapes victims, appeared at the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to charges of defeating the ends of justice and theft.

Dolphina Truter, who was part of the filming crew when the gang-rapes unfolded at West Village mine dump in Krugersdorp, West Rand in July, was arrested earlier on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Elias Mawela said on Thursday: “One of the crew members was arrested after she was found in possession of the alleged robbed items of one of the victims.

“We are saddened because [we ask] how the alleged robbed items ended up in her possession. She was a crew member, actually [she was] one of the people who organised this whole thing [filming].”

Truter, who was stationed at the Krugersdorp police station, has been released on warning.

The police said in a statement in July that a production company was shooting a music video at a mine dump when they were attacked by a group of armed foreigners believed to be illegal miners.

