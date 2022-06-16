Kwaggafontein police station robbed by unknown criminals

An armed robbery took place at the Kwaggafontein police station on Wednesday night, the police in Mpumalanga have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told Sunday World that the incident took place at about 10pm, saying a group of men armed with weapons stole guns from the officers who were on night duty.

“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has ordered the mobilisation of maximum resources to ensure that those who are behind the attack are immediately brought to book,” Mohlala said.

Manamela has further assured the community that the police are working around the clock to arrest the suspects, according to Mohlala.

“Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and members of the media will be updated on the developments thereof.”

This is the third police station to be hit in a space of few months. A police station in Giyani, Limpopo was also targeted by the criminals. Another one to come under attack was the cop shop in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

