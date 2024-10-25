KZN cops declare war on festive season criminals

KwaZulu-Natal will not be a happy hunting ground for criminals seeking to try their luck during the festive season.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi issued a stern warning during the signing of the crime strategy. It was launched in Inanda, south of Durban, on Thursday. He said police were combat-ready to take criminals head-on.

“We cannot win the war against criminals by being soft. And we must be aggressive to ruthless criminals. More police officers will be added on the ground. Police are determined to fight crime at all costs. KZN citizens and whoever is visiting the province must feel safe,” said Mkhwanazi.

Focus on Inanda as a key hot spot

The provincial top cop, who has been lauded for leading a strong contingent of police wiping out dangerous criminals, also explained that Inanda remained the problematic area for eThekwini Metro. The township accounts for the highest crime rate in the province.

“Inanda is the biggest contributor of crime in eThekwini, both contact and property crime. But police have made some inroads in reducing it, especially murder. Many of the suspects are currently behind bars, while others died while fighting police,” said Mkhwanazi.

The eThekwini metro, with close to 4 million citizens, has 42 police stations and 5,000 police officers. This launch was part of the province’s safer festive season campaign. It brought together community crime fighters, crime experts and correctional service heads. As well as police top brass, among others.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu, his deputy Cassel Mathale, KZN premier Thami Ntuli and National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola were among the high-ranking dignitaries.

Zero tolerance for crime

Mchunu said crime stood in the way between citizens and their freedom.

“Crime, by its very nature, is very disruptive to the lives of the people and the economy. KZN is one of the four top provinces dominated by criminality. This together with the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Gauteng,” said Mchunu.

He pointed out that the government had banked on collaborating with various communities. This, and intensifying police intelligence as key to curbing crime.

Ntuli, on the other hand, explained that the event marked a united commitment by law enforcement. Including local government and community stakeholders, to bolster crime prevention efforts.

Integrated strategy to fight crime

“This partnership formalises the adoption of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy. It is furthering efforts to create safer communities in KwaZulu-Natal. This is also important as the province opens its doors to visitors,” he said.

The eThekwini metro police, private security and community policing forums will also be roped in. They will be on hand to assist in dismantling crime.

