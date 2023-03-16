Legendary jazz diva Gloria Bosman to be remembered on Friday

The life of award-winning jazz musician, composer and songwriter Gloria Bosman will be commemorated on Friday.

Details of Bosman’s memorial service was announced through her family on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The memorial service will take place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, from 3pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman)

Bosman died at the age 50 on Tuesday. She was home and surrounded by family, after battling a short illness.

The South African Music Rights Organization (SAMRO) shared its condolences on Tuesday afternoon. The late Bosman was appointed as non-executive board member at the organization in December.

Chairperson Nicholas Maweni said that the organization was deeply saddened by her death.

Bosman’s family shared in a statement that she loved and adored South Africa and devoted her life to her family and music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author