Limpopo man who sold food meant for poor learners found dead

The police in Polokwane, Limpopo have opened an inquest docket into the death of a man accused of selling food parcels worth thousands of rands and intended to feed school children in Mankweng.

On Wednesday, the police received information that a man who was due to take them to the location where he allegedly sold the stolen food parcels had allegedly killed himself.

The deceased has been identified as Ayanda Makgati Mphakane, who is said to have been working for Klein-Tech Feeding Scheme, which supplied food to the schools in Mankweng.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the deceased illegally sold stock of two months to an unknown person in Mokopane.

“Prior to the incident, the deceased was supposed to take the police to the exact location where he sold the stolen food parcels amounting to thousands of rands in Mokopane for their recovery, but it never materialised, as he was found dead at the premises used for storage,” said Seabi.

The police said the motive for Mphakane’s death is still unknown and a manhunt is under way for an unknown person suspected of having purchased the feeding scheme food.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author