Limpopo municipality finance boss and staff face fraud charges

The fraud and money-laundering case against the five employees of Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has been postponed to November 4 for pre-trial.

The accused are Andries Mokgotho, Bongani Masupye, Kedibone Magagane, Sivhadana Murovhi, and Charles Malema.

They appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

They are facing five counts of fraud, three counts of money-laundering, and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Mokgotho, Magagane, and Malema are out on R5 000 bail each, while Masupye and Murovhi were granted bail of R8 000 each.

Mokgotho, Magagane, and Malema were employed as the municipality’s expenditure clerk, expenditure manager, and chief financial officer (CFO), respectively.

Malema has since left the municipality and is now employed as the CFO at Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipality in the Waterberg district municipality.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in July 2018, the accused connived and directed a whooping payment of R5-million to Murovhi and Masupye companies, who never rendered services to the municipality.

Service providers

NPA spokesperson in the province, Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, said the money was supposed to be paid to three service providers who were rendering security services, conducting water reticulation, and completing precast VIP toilet structures.

Malabi-Dzangi said Murovhi is expected to submit a plea bargain and sentence agreement in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act, which is expected to be filed with the state before October 17.

Magistrate Tom Kganyago said the matter was postponed to allow Murovhi and Malema’s legal representatives to submit a plea and sentence agreement or proposal to the state.

Murovhi, who has entered into a plea bargain with the state, is set to plead guilty to charges of fraud and money-laundering.

Murovhi’s lawyer, Ntlako Hlakula, has submitted the plea to the court on behalf of his client.

“We intend to bring the application in terms of Section 105 for accused number five to enter into a plea bargain with the state, and we will be ready during the next appearance.”

