Limpopo woman arrested for allegedly stabbing hubby to death

A 42 year old Limpopo woman was arrested by police for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after she caught him with another woman.

The incident happened last night after the woman from Ga Kuranta, a village outside Tzaneen in Bolobedu, allegedly arrived home earlier than expected and got the shock of her life.

According to Limpopo Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, upon arrival, the woman had an argument with her husband’s visitor and she stabbed the husband with a sharp object when he tried to intervene.

“It is alleged that the mother of his two children arrived home unexpectedly and found her husband with another woman. An argument ensued between the two women and apparently the deceased tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said the man was rushed to the local clinic and he was declared dead on arrival.

The woman will appear at Bolobedu Magistrate court tomorrow on a charge of murder.

Aubrey Mothombeni