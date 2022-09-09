Loadshedding escalated to stage three

Eskom has escalated loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 3, effective from 2pm on Friday.

Stage 3 will continue into the weekend, until Monday morning 5am. Stage 2 loadshedding will then again be implemented throughout the week ahead.

The power utility said this was due to the loss of five generating units.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday morning;

thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will implemented throughout the week ahead. pic.twitter.com/tW6hR1q1Qt — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 9, 2022

