Loadshedding escalated to stage three

By Sunday World
Pexels Photos

Eskom has escalated loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 3, effective from 2pm on Friday.

Stage 3 will continue into the weekend, until Monday morning 5am. Stage 2 loadshedding will then again be implemented throughout the week ahead.

The power utility said this was due to the loss of five generating units.

