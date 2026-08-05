Lotto results for Wednesday, August 5 2026
Lotto: 17 | 23 | 29 | 31 |33 |40 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 1: 14 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 35 |51 Bonus Ball: 06
Lotto MAX 5: 01 | 35 | 38 | 42 | 43 |48 Bonus Ball: 37
- The Lotto results for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, are 17, 23, 29, 31, 33, and 40 with a Bonus Ball of 03.
- The Lotto Plus 1 results are 14, 26, 27, 28, 35, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 06.
- The Lotto MAX 5 results are 01, 35, 38, 42, 43, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 37.
- These are the official winning numbers for the respective lottery draws on that date.
- Sunday World provides a YouTube Channel for video content related to the Lotto results.
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Lotto: 17 | 23 | 29 | 31 |33 |40 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 1: 14 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 35 |51 Bonus Ball: 06
Lotto MAX 5: 01 | 35 | 38 | 42 | 43 |48 Bonus Ball: 37