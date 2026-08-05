Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 5 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, August 5 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, August 5 2026

Lotto:                17 | 23 | 29 | 31 |33 |40     Bonus Ball: 03

Lotto Plus 1:      14 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 35 |51     Bonus Ball: 06

Lotto MAX 5:      01 | 35 | 38 | 42 | 43 |48        Bonus Ball:  37

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • The Lotto results for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, are 17, 23, 29, 31, 33, and 40 with a Bonus Ball of 03.
  • The Lotto Plus 1 results are 14, 26, 27, 28, 35, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 06.
  • The Lotto MAX 5 results are 01, 35, 38, 42, 43, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 37.
  • These are the official winning numbers for the respective lottery draws on that date.
  • Sunday World provides a YouTube Channel for video content related to the Lotto results.
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Lotto:                17 | 23 | 29 | 31 |33 |40     Bonus Ball: 03

Lotto Plus 1:      14 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 35 |51     Bonus Ball: 06

Lotto MAX 5:      01 | 35 | 38 | 42 | 43 |48        Bonus Ball:  37

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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