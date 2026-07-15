Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 15 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, July 15 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 15 2026

Lotto:                 23 | 39 | 47 | 48 | 49 |51     Bonus Ball: 21

Lotto Plus 1:      11  | 12 | 22 | 35 | 48 | 50      Bonus Ball: 26

Lotto MAX 5:      03 | 06 | 25 | 31 | 49 | 50          Bonus Ball:  46

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Lotto winning numbers for July 15, 2026, are 23, 39, 47, 48, 49, 51 with Bonus Ball 21.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 11, 12, 22, 35, 48, 50 with Bonus Ball 26.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 06, 25, 31, 49, 50 with Bonus Ball 46.
  • The results cover three different lottery games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto:                 23 | 39 | 47 | 48 | 49 |51     Bonus Ball: 21

Lotto Plus 1:      11  | 12 | 22 | 35 | 48 | 50      Bonus Ball: 26

Lotto MAX 5:      03 | 06 | 25 | 31 | 49 | 50          Bonus Ball:  46

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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