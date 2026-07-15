Lotto results for Wednesday, July 15 2026
Lotto: 23 | 39 | 47 | 48 | 49 |51 Bonus Ball: 21
Lotto Plus 1: 11 | 12 | 22 | 35 | 48 | 50 Bonus Ball: 26
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 06 | 25 | 31 | 49 | 50 Bonus Ball: 46
- Lotto winning numbers for July 15, 2026, are 23, 39, 47, 48, 49, 51 with Bonus Ball 21.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 11, 12, 22, 35, 48, 50 with Bonus Ball 26.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 06, 25, 31, 49, 50 with Bonus Ball 46.
- The results cover three different lottery games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 23 | 39 | 47 | 48 | 49 |51 Bonus Ball: 21
Lotto Plus 1: 11 | 12 | 22 | 35 | 48 | 50 Bonus Ball: 26
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 06 | 25 | 31 | 49 | 50 Bonus Ball: 46