Lotto results for Wednesday, July 22 2026
Lotto: 02 | 04 | 28 | 32 | 34 |35 Bonus Ball: 23
Lotto Plus 1: 11 |14 | 19 | 21 | 33 | 39 Bonus Ball: 37
Lotto MAX 5: 05 | 06 | 15 | 25 | 35 | 43 Bonus Ball: 14
- Lotto results for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, have been announced.
- Main Lotto winning numbers: 02, 04, 28, 32, 34, 35 with Bonus Ball 23.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 11, 14, 19, 21, 33, 39 with Bonus Ball 37.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers: 05, 06, 15, 25, 35, 43 with Bonus Ball 14.
- Additional video content related to the lotto results is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 02 | 04 | 28 | 32 | 34 |35 Bonus Ball: 23
Lotto Plus 1: 11 |14 | 19 | 21 | 33 | 39 Bonus Ball: 37
Lotto MAX 5: 05 | 06 | 15 | 25 | 35 | 43 Bonus Ball: 14