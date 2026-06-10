Lotto results for Wednesday, June 10 2026
Lotto: 15 | 16 | 17| 18 | 25 | 33 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 1: 19 | 20 | 32| 37 | 45 | 51 Bonus Ball: 06
Lotto MAX 5: 06 | 10| 39| 40 | 44 | 48 Bonus Ball: 33
- Lotto winning numbers for June 10, 2026, are 15, 16, 17, 18, 25, 33 with bonus ball 03.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 19, 20, 32, 37, 45, 51 with bonus ball 06.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 06, 10, 39, 40, 44, 48 with bonus ball 33.
- The results include separate draws for Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
- Additional video content for the draws is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 15 | 16 | 17| 18 | 25 | 33 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 1: 19 | 20 | 32| 37 | 45 | 51 Bonus Ball: 06
Lotto MAX 5: 06 | 10| 39| 40 | 44 | 48 Bonus Ball: 33