Lotto results for Wednesday, June 24 2026
Lotto: 12 | 23 | 42| 46 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto Plus 1: 04 |16 | 17| 44 | 49 | 50 Bonus Ball: 51
Lotto MAX 5: 17 | 19| 33| 43 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 09
- Lotto results for Wednesday, June 24 2026 Lotto: 12 | 23 | 42| 46 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 18 Lotto Plus 1: 04 |16 | 17| 44 | 49 | 50 Bonus Ball: 51 Lotto MAX 5: 17 | 19| 33| 43 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 09 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Sunday World.
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Lotto: 12 | 23 | 42| 46 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto Plus 1: 04 |16 | 17| 44 | 49 | 50 Bonus Ball: 51
Lotto MAX 5: 17 | 19| 33| 43 | 48 | 51 Bonus Ball: 09