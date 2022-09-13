Madlala relives events of the night Meyiwa was gunned down

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Wednesday to allow the state’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, to recompose himself.

It was an emotional day in court for the witness who was testifying about the events of the night of the murder of Meyiwa, his late best friend. When the proceedings resumed on Tuesday, Madlala told the court that he had been invited to the Khumalo home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg by Meyiwa.

He said he was with Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandi and their mother Gladness, Longwe Twala and Mthokozisi Twala at the house when Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014.

Madlala had planned to spend the night watching a game between Chelsea and Manchester United with Meyiwa at Kelly’s home. Earlier in the day, he had been picked up by Meyiwa who was travelling with Kelly, Zandi, and Longwe in his BMW.

According to Madlala, a man entered Kelly’s home brandishing a firearm and demanded phones and money.

Describing the intruder, Madlala said he was short with big eyes and dreadlocks, adding that he wore a “brown or caramel” jacket. “He was short and had big eyes. That’s all I can remember. He didn’t say a lot. He asked for phones and money. He spoke in isiZulu,” said Madlala.

The court heard that Longwe pushed the intruder, allowing other people in the house to escape and hide elsewhere in the house. He added that he noticed a second man who Meyiwa had pressed against the wall.

“Senzo was holding the hand of the tall guy and pressing him against the wall. My intention was to get out of the house. When I got there [by Meyiwa’s side], I hit the guy with a fist here [pointing to the left side of his face.] While I was there, a shot went off.”

During the skirmishes, Kelly and Zandi, who were in the kitchen, were attacking the first suspect with a crutch, which belonged to Madlala.

Madlala told the court that when he heard the gunshot, he rushed to one of the bedrooms. He later heard people talking elsewhere in the house but realised that he had been locked inside the bedroom.

He said Mthokozisi opened for him using a spoon and he proceeded to the dining room where he found Meyiwa lying down on the floor near the TV stand.

“When I came out of the bedroom, I could hear everyone calling Senzo’s name. I went into the sitting room and I saw Senzo lying between the couch and the TV stand. He was lying there,” said Madlala, pointing to the picture that was displayed in the courtroom.

“I don’t know if Senzo was hiding, judging by the way he was lying on the floor.”

The trial continues on …

