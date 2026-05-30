Madlanga commission presents second interim report to Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the second interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, commonly known as the Madlanga commission.

The report was formally handed over to the President on Friday, May 29 2026. The commission, which was established in July 2025, is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and has been tasked with probing allegations of corruption, undue political influence, and criminality within the criminal justice system.

In a brief response, Ramaphosa acknowledged receipt of the report and indicated that he will study its contents carefully. At the same time, the commission will continue with its ongoing proceedings as part of its broader mandate.

President appreciates work done thus far

The president expressed appreciation for the work completed thus far, noting the importance of the commission’s role in strengthening accountability and public confidence in key institutions. He also reiterated his expectation that the inquiry will, in line with its terms of reference, identify and refer matters that may constitute criminal conduct to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The Madlanga commission was established amid growing concerns about the integrity and effectiveness of the criminal justice system, including allegations of interference and misconduct that could undermine the rule of law. Its work forms part of the government’s wider efforts to reinforce institutional credibility and ensure that legal processes operate without fear, favour or prejudice.

While details of the second interim report have not yet been publicly disclosed, its findings are expected to contribute to ongoing reforms and policy considerations aimed at improving governance and oversight within the justice sector.

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