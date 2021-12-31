Maimane Phiri’s alleged shooter dies in hospital

Johannesburg- The man who allegedly shot and wounded the former Bafana Bafana star and businessman Maimane Phiri has died.

The alleged shooter shot Phiri and another man in Alexandra on Thursday night outside the pub of the ex Swallows player.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Ekurhuleni.

“The suspect who allegedly shot two people in Alexandra and turned the hun on himself had also died in hospital,” said Masondo.

He added by saying that the police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and an inquest docket after a man allegedly shot two people and shot himself in Alexandra on Thursday at approximately 7 pm.

“Police investigation is continuing,” he said.

Also read: Ex Bafana Bafana player Maimane Phiri shot in Alexandra

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author