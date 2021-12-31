REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Maimane Phiri’s alleged shooter dies in hospital

By Bongani Mdakane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: Maimane Alfred Phiri celebrates his birthday during the Maimane Alfred Phiri Games 2017 at 3 Square Grounds on June 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg- The man who allegedly shot and wounded the former Bafana Bafana star and businessman Maimane Phiri has died.

The alleged shooter shot Phiri and another man in Alexandra on Thursday night outside the pub of the ex Swallows player.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Ekurhuleni.

“The suspect who allegedly shot two people in Alexandra and turned the hun on himself had also died in hospital,” said Masondo.

He added by saying that the police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and an inquest docket after a man allegedly shot two people and shot himself in Alexandra on Thursday at approximately 7 pm.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 16: Alfred Phiri present the trophy to IRC under 13 after beating by 3-1 Alex Royal under 13 during the Maimane Alfred Phiri Games 2017 at 3 Square Grounds on June 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

“Police investigation is continuing,” he said.

Also read: Ex Bafana Bafana player Maimane Phiri shot in Alexandra

