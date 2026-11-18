A man believed to be in his 50s has sustained serious injuries after being mauled by three pit bulls on Wednesday morning in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency services responded to the incident in Koningkramer Road shortly after 7am. He said the victim was found with multiple serious injuries across his body when paramedics arrived at the scene.

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“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple security officials in attendance and were shown to a man believed to be in his 50s who had been bitten by pit bulls,” said Jamieson.

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Victim stabilised before hospital transfer

Jamieson said the victim required urgent medical attention. He was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the Highway Mail, the man was reportedly attacked while walking past the dogs’ owner’s house. Westville SAPS spokesperson, Sgt Zwelethu Kathi, said the owner was taking out her refuse when the dogs attacked the man as he walked past her property.

Police investigating circumstances of attack

“The owner of the dogs desperately tried to fend them off the victim, but he was severely injured on his upper body,” said Kathi.

Westville SAPS is attending to the matter and will investigate the incident further.