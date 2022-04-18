Mandela Bay water crisis hits a desperate stage

Political instability and delays in the completion of phase three of the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme could have a huge implication in resolving the brewing water

crisis in the water-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The metro said the Kouga Dam’s water level stands at 13% and once it reaches 5%, it will no longer be suitable for human consumption.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said if the water scarcity continues, the metro will run out of water in western areas such as Kabega, Westering, Rowlan Park and parts of Kariega from July.

Mniki said the metro is embarking on an aggressive water conservation campaign, including installing water pressure management devices in the affected areas and water flow restrictors to high-water users.

Mniki said: “Residents must use less than 50 litres per person a day. Through the metro police we are monitoring water usage for businesses and residents to see if the measures put in place are being adhered to.”

“Residents and businesses who use water as part of their business, like car wash businesses, must rather use recycled or borehole water that the municipality provides,” he said.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay employee and consulting engineer David Raymer said the region has experienced a severe drought for the past six years and delays in completing phase three of the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme has worsened the crisis.

“There were delays in completing Nooitgedacht last year because the implementing agency, Amatola Water, did not pay contractors on three occasions and every time that happened the contractors stopped working,” Raymer said.

He said the municipality first introduced water restrictions in September 2016 and currently residents of Nelson Mandela Bay use between 275 and 290 mega litres a day, while the metro has been trying without success to reduce this to 220 megalitres a day.

“What makes it so difficult is that our catchment areas in the region are the only ones in the country that didn’t have substantial rainfall in summer.”

Meanwhile, Abantu Integrity Movement leader Mkhuseli Jack, who is a member of the Nelson Mandela Bay governing coalition government, said the ANC’s lack of vision in running the metro and its attempts to undermine its coalition partners has resulted in the municipality’s failing to pass its adjusted budget in February.

Jack said this is going to cost the metro certain grants from the National Treasury.

