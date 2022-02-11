Masoyi Serial Killer sentenced for life

Mpumalanga – Serial killer Julius Mndawe, who preyed on young women, was sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court yesterday to five life terms plus 25 years.

Mndawe was convicted for the murder of Tokie Tlaki (24), Banele Khoza (15), Noxolo Mdluli (17), Felicia Ndlovu (17) and Nomthandazo Mdluli (19) who were killed between January 2018 and May 2019. He had buried their bodies in shallow graves in a systematic order at his place of residence in Numbi village near Masoyi.

His arrest came after he was found in possession of Tlaki’s cellular phone. He confessed to the police and pointed out the graves where he buried his victims.

National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said he had testified that he punched all the victims after he had a heated argument with all of them. But the state did not accept some parts of his plea. Mndawe was found guilty of five counts of premeditated murder and five counts of defeating the ends of justice.

“What is more pleasing is to see family members expressing joy and satisfaction with the sentence,” said Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sonja Ntuli.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author