MEC hands over mobile dental clinic to Sebokeng community

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Tuesday handed over a mobile dental clinic to the Sedibeng health district in Sebokeng.

Nkomo-Ralehoko’s gesture formed part of efforts by the provincial government to improve accessibility to dental care-related services. The MEC said the clinic will offer direct services to the people in various parts of Sebokeng.

“Through this mobile clinic, we are going to be able to offer flexible and responsive care for isolated and vulnerable communities. This mobile clinic allows us to respond dynamically to the current and involving dental needs of our communities,” she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko added that the mobile clinic will cater for communities that are difficult to reach using the traditional healthcare system.

