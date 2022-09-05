‘Medical doctor’ accused of raping teenager denied bail

Rape accused Ilunga Kalasa was on Monday denied bail by a magistrate’s court in Kimberley. The 38-year-old “medical doctor” is accused of raping a 17-year-old patient who visited his surgery in August. The teenager was allegedly raped during a medical examination. “The victim left the surgery, and the following morning informed her aunt about the incident. A case was opened with the police and the accused was arrested and charged later,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane. It is also alleged that on April 20 2022, the accused sexually assaulted another 25-year-old patient during a medical examination.

“During his bail application, the court heard through the affidavit by the defence that the accused was practising as a medical assistant and not as a doctor,” said Senokoatsane, adding that the accused, who is believed to have entered the country on a visitor’s permit, was not registered with any medical council to operate as a medical practitioner.

He also does not have the legal papers to work in South Africa.

“The case has been provisionally postponed to 26 September 2022 for possible additional charges against the accused and a decision from the director of public prosecution.

Police investigations are continuing in both cases against the accused.”

