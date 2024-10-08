Meyiwa murder lead investigator returns to the dock

The state intends to call Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigating officer, who is allegedly prepping for his LLB exam, which could cause yet another delay in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

This comes after the state finished cross-examining ballistics expert Malesela Ntini on Tuesday at the Pretoria High Court.

The state claimed that they would contact their tracker expert to provide an update to the court regarding the car that Longwe Twala was driving on October 26, 2014, the day Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Efforts to get tracker expert fail

However, the state failed and informed the court that they would call Gininda instead.

“Our efforts to secure that witness have failed. We now plan to call Brigadier Gininda tomorrow,” said advocate George Baloyi, the state prosecutor.

Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer for accused number one, said the defence intends to oppose the tracker expert being called to the stand.

However, he said the defence does not have a problem with Gininda occupying the witness box.

“We would also like to know whether, after Gininda, the state plans to call any other witness,” said Mngomezulu.

Due to exam preparation and being in his final year of law school, Baloyi stated that Gininda would be available on specific days in October and November.

“It has been a battle to consult with him as he is busy with assignments,” he said.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked the defence counsel if they think it is fair that Gininda testifies while he is busy with his exams.

Gininda is preparing for exams

“If a person is preparing to write exams but is also attending court, there is no full concentration when he is busy with exams,” said Mngomezulu.

“I am not sure if the court is inclined to standing the matter down until he finishes his exams or what.”

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, the lawyer for accused number four, said the court will have to hear from Gininda if he is prepared to do both.

“It won’t be fair that he comes to court one day and does not come on two days, but we will hear from him. I cannot answer for him,” said Nxumalo.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, when Gininda is expected to testify.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting the home of Kelly Khumalo, his then-girlfriend, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on August 26, 2014.

Khumalo’s sister Zandile, her boyfriend Twala, the singer’s mother Ntombi Khumalo, and two of Meyiwa’s friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal were present at the time of the murder.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content