Mining company forfeits assets used in zama zama operations

By Sunday World
Government has enlisted the services of rescue company Mines Rescue Services (MRS) to retrieve illegal miners holed underground Shaft 11 of the old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein, North West. / SAPS
The Middelburg High Court has delivered a scathing judgment against mining company
Asantee Holdings (Pty) Ltd, dismissing its opposition to the seizure of mining equipment used for illegal activities on municipal land.
 
First heard in Middelburg on December 18, 2024, the case centred on efforts by the Emalahleni Local Municipality to prevent zama zama activities on its property in Extension 16.
 
On October 22, 2024, the municipality approached the court seeking an urgent
interdict to halt illegal mining operations on its property in Extension 16, Emalahleni.
 

