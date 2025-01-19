Mining company forfeits assets used in zama zama operations

The Middelburg High Court has delivered a scathing judgment against mining company

Asantee Holdings (Pty) Ltd, dismissing its opposition to the seizure of mining equipment used for illegal activities on municipal land.

First heard in Middelburg on December 18, 2024, the case centred on efforts by the Emalahleni Local Municipality to prevent zama zama activities on its property in Extension 16.

On October 22, 2024, the municipality approached the court seeking an urgent

interdict to halt illegal mining operations on its property in Extension 16, Emalahleni.

