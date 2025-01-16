MK Party accuses the ANC of falsely claiming Winnie Khumalo

UMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of claiming the late songstress Winnie Khumalo.

At the heart of their grievance is Winnie’s political party membership.

On Wednesday, January 15, the ANC’s former Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe, claimed Winnie as one of their own.

He told mourners that Winnie joined ANC when it was facing political crisis. At that time, the ANC had lost some of its key leaders, including Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbazima Shilowa and Smuts Ngonyama.

ANC had claimed the late songstress as one of their own

“As the head of policy, I had to devise a plan of defusing the breakaway party Cope, as it was gaining momentum amongst our people. So, I met Chicco Twala to develop a campaign using music as a critical weapon,” said Radebe at the memorial service.

“Twala had suggested that we use comrade Winnie. This is how I got to understand her very deeply and personally. That was in December 2008 and early 2009. She made a decisive contribution not only to the people but to the ANC in the most critical period,” continued Radebe.

To validate their claim, the ANC held a second memorial service at Protea Glen Combined, in Soweto.

Winnie’s friend and fellow musician Khanyo Maphumulo confirmed the second memorial service.

Organised second memorial service

“The ANC decided to do a second memorial service because some of the neighbours couldn’t attend on Wednesday due to work commitments. I am not sure if she was ANC or MKP. All I know is that as musicians we have a duty to heal people through music.”

But another musician and a Creative Council member in MKP, Tebogo Sithathu told Sunday World that ANC is being opportunistic.

MK Party claims Winnie had ditched the ANC

“I was surprised when I saw ANC’s poster because Winnie was no longer their member but our member. I agree that, at some stage she was an ANC member just like most of us. But at the time of her death she was no longer an ANC member. What they’re doing is sad and opportunistic,” said Tebogo.

Spokesperson for ANC, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. could not be reached for comment. Her phone rang unanswered.

Winnie passed away at the age of 51 last week Tuesday, at her home after a short illness. She will be buried on Saturday, January 18 at Westpark Cemetery Heroes Acre, Johannesburg. The service will start at 7am – 11am at the Protea South Multipurpose Centre, number 02143 Stanton Street, Protea South, Soweto.

The funeral was initially scheduled for Friday so it does not clash with that of kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza. However, decisions were eventually made to hold the funeral on the same date, on Saturday.

