Mkhwebane won’t litigate Mabuyane through the media

Johannesburg- The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she will not litigate the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane through the media.

Mkhwebane was responding to claims made by Mabuyane Saturday during the ANC 110 celebrations at Ngcobo.

Addressing hundreds of ANC supporters who had attended the Saturday event Mabuyane said Mkhwebane is running up and down the street, unable to respond to questions put to her by his legal team.

Speaking in isiXhosa without mentioning Mkhwebane by name, Mabuyane said: “Mna ndaziyela kwi Integrity Commission xa kukho izinto eziphambeneyo ezithethwa ngam, ndayokuzicacisa, ndisakugqiba ndaya e-court.

Ndiyayazi ukuba nase-court usistaz uhl’ enyuka akakwaz’ ukuphendula ezinto kufuneka eziphendule.

When translated, Mabuyane said: “I went voluntarily to the Integrity Commission when there were crazy allegations about me and offered an explanation, after that, I went to court. I am well aware that in court the sister [Mkhwebane] is running up and down the street, she’s not responding to things she needs to answer.”

He said the Public Protector report was made deliberately to disorganise the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

When asked about her take on the statement Mkhwebane through the Public Protector Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “The Public Protector will not litigate through the press. Mr Mabuyane must just give judicial processes the space to settle the matter.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author