Mom’s boyfriend arrested for allegedly poisoning her nine-year-old son

Johannesburg- A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after investigations pointed out that he allegedly poisoned his girlfriend’s nine-year-old son.

The little boy, from Mangaung in the Free State, started vomiting excessively and sweating on Saturday and was rushed to hospital in the evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said that on arrival at the hospital, medical professionals had tried all they could, but the boy died. Kareli pointed out that police were alerted to the “sudden sickness” and an inquest docket was registered.

He said that the post-mortem results reflected that the boy died due to poisoning.

“Detectives worked tirelessly putting pieces of information together until everything pointed to the suspect, who is the 32-year-old boyfriend to the deceased’s mother. The suspect was traced and arrested,” he said.

The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on Friday.

