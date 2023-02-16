Monstrous Eastern Cape rapist sentenced to two life terms

The Gqeberha-based Eastern cape division of the high court of South Africa this week sentenced Ricardo Gysman to two life terms for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

Gysman, aged 25, also received 10 years for another rape of a 50-year-old woman. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with one life imprisonment term.

Luxolo Tyali, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the region, said on the evening of November 10 2018, the woman was on her way to visit a friend not far from her home in Brakkenfontein informal settlement.

“After walking past Gysman’s house, she heard the footsteps of someone running behind her. Before she could notice who was approaching, Gysman grabbed the woman from the back and threatened to stab her if she attempted to scream,” Tyali said.

He then dragged the woman to his shack where he raped her.

“She remained in her tormentor’s shack until she was convinced that Gysman had fallen asleep, and then slipped out of the shack.”

According to Tyali, the victim confided in a friend and a case of rape was reported to the police. Gysman was arrested and linked to the crime through DNA.

While he was out on bail, said Tyali, a five-year-old girl vanished on August 2 2019 after she had been left sleeping at her home in Withoogter informal settlement, the same area were Gysman had raped the woman.

“The girl’s lifeless body was discovered inside a toilet the following day and Gysman was suspected to have committed the crime because he was seen visiting the girl’s home the previous night,” said Tyali.

Police were summoned and he was arrested.

Gysman insisted in court that he is innocent, however, the judge noticed during cross-examination that his version of events was inconsistent.

Barry Madolo, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor, investigating officer and state witnesses.

