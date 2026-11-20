More than 4 300 children were among the victims of rape recorded by police in just three months, exposing the scale of sexual violence against minors in South Africa.

Police recorded 9 908 rape cases between July and September 2026, according to the second-quarter crime statistics released by acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia in Pretoria on Friday.

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Of the 9 705 cases in which the victims’ age and sex could be verified, 4 362 involved children under the age of 18. Adult women accounted for 5 116 victims, while 227 were adult men.

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Children therefore made up almost 45% of victims in cases where age and sex were established.

Cachalia acknowledged the need for police to improve their handling of sexual violence cases, from the initial reporting of offences to investigations and prosecutions.

“Of course, the police must improve their response to reports of these types of crimes at police stations, ensure that they protect and respect survivors, strengthen investigations, ensure that dockets are properly prepared, and work with the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.

Prevention beyond policing

However, Cachalia warned that law enforcement alone could not address the underlying causes of violence against women and children.

“Again, the police cannot change the factors that lead to violence being committed against women and children. There must be greater efforts to prevent this violence from occurring in the first place,” he said.

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He called on society to challenge attitudes that normalise abuse, including beliefs that men are superior to women or must resort to violence to command respect.

“We all need to take responsibility for challenging the negative attitudes that normalise abuse, such as the misplaced belief that men are superior to women or must use violence to be respected,” he said.

Cachalia said protecting vulnerable groups required a broader effort to prevent violence before it occurred, alongside improved policing and accountability.

Sexual offences dip

The latest figures showed a 2.7% decline in reported sexual offences compared with the same quarter last year.

However, Cachalia cautioned against overlooking the continuing levels of violence in the country.

“However, they also show with painful clarity, that too many South Africans remain exposed to violence, abuse and criminal intimidation,” he said.

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