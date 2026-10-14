Spaza shop owner sentenced to two life terms for rape of three children

Free State businessman Kamal Ibrahim has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for raping three minor girls.

Ibrahim, 53, was operating a tuck shop in Caledon Park near Ficksburg in the eastern Free State when he committed the offences against the three minors, aged 9, 11 and 13 in January, 2020.

He was arrested by the Ficksburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit after being accused of raping young girls at his spaza shop.

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Abuse uncovered after victim speaks out

According to the Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the convicted rapist gave his victims sweets from his shop after he had raped them.

“The crimes came to light when one of the victims eventually disclosed the abuse to her parent, who reported the matter to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested and remained in custody while awaiting trial. DNA results, which were received during the court proceedings, positively linked him to the crime,” said Mophiring.

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Court imposes life sentences

Last week Friday, Ibrahim appeared before the Bethlehem Regional Court, where he was convicted and sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment. The court also ordered that the rapist be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders and that he was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by Detective Sergeant Thabiso Kobeli of the Ficksburg FCS Unit.

Police welcome outcome

Mophiring said that Free State provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia, welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer and the prosecution team for their dedication in ensuring that justice was served.

“Lt-Gen Lesia reiterated that the police would leave no stone unturned in addressing crimes against women and children. He urged victims of sexual abuse and other forms of violence to break their silence and report such incidents to their nearest police station,” said Mophiring.