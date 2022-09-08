Mpengesi pulls trigger on his 28th coach Daine Klate

Chippa United chairman Chippa Mpengesi has kicked his club coach Daine Klate to the kerb after suffering a slender 1-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Klate had been fired from his job as head coach just seven matches since he took over the Gqeberha-based football club.

The 37-year-old former Orlando Pirates player, who was appointed as the club’s head coach in July, will be replaced by Morgan Mammila, who previously mentored the side.

Klate joined the Chilli Boys following an impressive run as the coach of Chippa United’s Diski Challenge soccer side.

When called to comment on the axing of Klate, Mpengesi said: “I am driving and this road is bad, even the network is horrible. Call me at 7pm.”

Klate confirmed to SABC Sport that he has been fired.

Chippa United has a long history of firing coaches, making Klate the 28th coach to be shown the door. Mpengesi’s trigger-happy tendencies have earned him criticism from fans and critics alike, who accused him of being clueless about football.

