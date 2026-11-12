Mpumalanga opens doors to higher education as universities expand access

Mpumalanga’s higher education landscape is receiving a boost as the University of South Africa (UNISA) develops its first purpose-built smart campus in Mbombela, while the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has scrapped application fees to improve access for disadvantaged students.

For decades, many students from Mpumalanga have had to leave their home province for Gauteng and other parts of the country in pursuit of university education and better-equipped learning facilities, often placing additional financial strain on their families.

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Although the establishment of UMP in 2014 marked a turning point, gaps in higher education infrastructure have persisted.

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The latest developments signal gradual progress towards closing that divide, bringing educational opportunities closer to home, one step at a time.

UNISA celebrated a major construction milestone on Thursday at its new Nelspruit Learner Centre in Valencia, Mbombela, which will provide modern learning facilities for students across the region.

The development, which began in 2025, will accommodate more than 400 students simultaneously and support the university’s 12,064 registered students in the region.

The roof-wetting ceremony marked the completion of major structural work, with construction now moving towards internal finishing.

UNISA’s first smart campus

UNISA executive director for facilities management Feresane Sibeko said the development represents a significant shift in the university’s infrastructure strategy.

“The Nelspruit Learner Centre will become the first Smart Campus within UNISA that has been designed and constructed from the foundation with integrated smart technologies incorporated into every phase of its development,” Sibeko said.

The facility will feature smart classrooms, advanced security systems and centralised technology to monitor electricity consumption, lighting, ventilation and building performance.

READ MORE: Unisa says its qualifications are not from the cash tills

It will also house a library accommodating more than 200 students, a computer laboratory, two video-conferencing rooms, 20 offices, five boardrooms and a wellness centre incorporating a clinic.

Solar panels will provide electricity during power disruptions, while specialised assistive technologies will support students with disabilities.

Sibeko revealed that UNISA’s existing Nelspruit operations are housed in a leased building that has experienced maintenance and occupational health and safety challenges.

The new centre is intended to address these shortcomings while providing a modern learning environment.

New infrastructure strengthens student support

UNISA acting executive director for study material delivery and production, Dr Trudy Forbay said the project reflected the university’s commitment to making higher education more accessible.

“Students need a physical anchor, a place of belonging, academic support, connectivity, and community,” Forbay said.

The university said the development would strengthen its ability to provide academic and administrative support to distance-learning students.

Construction company Enza is responsible for the project, which will enter its next phase involving internal partitions, digital networks and the installation of library and wellness facilities.

A completion date has not yet been announced.

UMP scraps application fees

Meanwhile, UMP announced in October that it would discontinue application fees from the 2027 academic year.

READ MORE: Mpumalanga university appoints new vice-chancellor

The decision, approved by the university council on September 29, seeks to remove financial barriers preventing prospective students from applying for admission.

The institution revealed that 85% of its registered students in 2026 were funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

UMP vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Thenjiwe Meyiwa welcomed the decision.

“We are alive to the economic realities of our students, and this decision reaffirms our commitment to make high-quality educational opportunities accessible.”

UMP joins 10 other South African universities that have discontinued application fees.

Students who paid application fees during 2026 will receive refunds or have the amounts credited towards their initial deposits.

The developments complement Mpumalanga’s existing higher education infrastructure, which includes UMP campuses in Mbombela and Siyabuswa, Tshwane University of Technology campuses in Mbombela and eMalahleni, and three public TVET colleges.

While UNISA is expanding physical learning support, UMP is removing an upfront financial obstacle, providing two different approaches to improving access to higher education in the province.

READ MORE: UNISA appoints first female Vice Chancellor in its 148 year history

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