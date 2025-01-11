Mpumalanga tavern mass shooting claims eight lives

The mass shooting that killed eight tavern patrons in Pienaar township, Mpumalanga has sent shockwaves across the province. Scores of injured patrons had to be taken to hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning and the motive was yet to be established.

Mpumalanga MEC of Community Safety Jackie Macie condemned the still unknown assailants.

Shooting condemned as barbaric

“We condemn this barbaric and senseless loss of life in the strongest possible terms. We are once more appealing that the police be given space and time to get to the bottom of the shootings. The perpetrators must be urgently arrested.

“We are imploring all members of the public who may have information to come forward and assist the police. This incident yet again brings into sharp focus the challenges posed by gun violence in this country.”

Macie also urged liquor traders to always prioritise the safety of their patrons.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) voiced its concerns. The political party also demanded a thorough investigation and severe consequences for the perpetrators.

ATM leader sends condolences

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said: “The ATM expresses its profound sorrow and outrage following the tragic shooting incident at a tavern in Pienaar township, Mpumalanga, which resulted in the loss of life and injury to others. This horrific event not only highlights the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in our communities but also calls for decisive action against those who commit such heinous acts.

“In light of this tragedy, the ATM extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We recognise the immense pain inflicted by this senseless violence and stand in solidarity with the affected families during this incredibly trying time.

“We further wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.”

Around 4am, unknown gunmen opened fire at the tavern, mowing eight patrons down.

Some bullets hit cars parked nearby.

The motive is still unknown

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said: “The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. There is a team of experts in the investigation field that has been assembled to investigate this incident. A 72-hour plan has been activated. No one has been arrested so far and police are still in pursuit of the perpetrators.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident strongly.

“We are very much concerned about these shooting incidents that have occurred recently in our province. However we are working around the clock to ensure that perpetrators thereof are swiftly brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said the number of incidents in which patrons have found themselves in the firing line at taverns is concerning.

