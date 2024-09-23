Mr Price gives cotton farmers a lifeline 

Small-scale cotton growers in Makhathini Flats, a village in Jozini under the uMkhanyakude district, northern KwaZulu-Natal, who have struggled to translate their hard work into financial gain, have been given a lifeline.

The growers lacked market, machinery, and financial resources, which relegated them to the fringes of the cotton value chain.

“Because of the uncertainty in the cotton industry, some of the growers had resorted to substitute crops such as beans and butter nuts. Others have completely become despondent in working the soil,” said one of the farmers Khulekani Mabika.

According to Mabika, what rekindled the farmers’ hope was a collaboration with retail giant Mr Price Group.

“The project intends to assist small-scale cotton farmers to benefit in the cotton value chain. But sustainability had always been our major concern, hence, we committed finance in the form of loans so that the growers can cover their input costs,” said Natasja Ambrosio, co-founder of the Mr Price Foundation.

She further explained that the partnership seeks to assist small-scale farmers to get on their feet. The partnership sees Mr Price releasing the funds into a cotton gin located in the area. In turn, the gin can pay a certain portion to farmers while their cotton is being tested for quality, receiving their outstanding amount at a later stage.

“The loans we are giving to them come at no interest,” she said.

Mr Price announced during the first Cotton Industry Indaba held in Gauteng that it would inject just over R30-million towards the development and support of cotton growers.