Johannesburg-David Sebe who plays Gizara on Muvhango says Heritage is the most precious thing we have and languages form a very big part of this heritage.

He says people, especially parents, should take it upon themselves to preserve their languages.

“Our culture and our heritage define our present and future. As we celebrate Heritage Day, I ask parents, especially parents, to teach their children about their heritage, who they are, and where they are coming from,” he says.

He adds that languages form a very big part of this heritage.

“Some of our languages will soon be extinct because we do not take pride in them. Already in some homes, black people speak English. Some of their children cannot even speak their parents’ indigenous languages. As we celebrate Heritage Day let us go back to the drawing board and revisit the issue of our indigenous languages. ”

“A generation without identity is a lost generation.”

On the 24th of September, David encourages South Africans to celebrate culture and their beliefs in the wider context of a nation that belongs to its people.

He urged the youth, “Do not diminish who you are, heritage is your identity, without heritage you are subjected to exploitation.”

Theo Nyhaba