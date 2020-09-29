My job is to hunt for the league – Hunt

By Charles Baloyi

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says there is no need to give him a mandate as it’s publicly known that he is coming in to end the Soweto giants’ five-year trophy drought.

The 56-year-old mentor who has won the Premiership four times, replaced German coach Ernst Minddendorp.

Hunt knows that his new challenge is massive and comes with tremendous pressure.

He said he accepted the biggest job in local football knowing what he is getting himself into.

“My mandate is public knowledge,” he said.

“Everybody knows that I have been appointed to win the league title or to end the club’s trophy drought.”

But for Hunt to achieve what his predecessors Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas and Middendorp failed to accomplish, he needs to bring in players to beef up the squad.

If Amakhosi’s transfer ban is overturned by the Court of Aribitration for Sport (CAS), Hunt promised to give the squad a facelift.

The Soweto side is appealing against a Fifa ban preventing them from signing new players in the next two transfer window periods.

In February, the world football’s governing body Fifa punished Amakhosi after finding them guilty of illegally signing and registering Madagascar star Andriamirado Andrianarimanana two years ago.

Amakhosi appealed to CAS on September 9.

“If we win the appeal, I will definitely bring in players,” said Hunt.

“Firstly, I need players to turn the club around. If I get the players that I need, it will be easier for me to focus on my mandate.”

Being a serial winner himself, the former SuperSport United, Moroka Swallows, Seven Stars, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards boss has a plan that will awaken the sleeping giants of Mzansi football.

But the key to that plan is the acquisition of new faces to refresh the squad.

Hunt was tight-lipped when asked to share some of the names that he would like to bring into his team. He is likely to rope in some of the players that he worked with at Wits, a club where he enjoyed success in the past four years winning the Premiership title and a couple of trophies.

And he can’t wait to get started with his assignment.

“Let’s wait and see what will happen,” said Hunt.

Former player Josta Dladla says that Hunt will fit Chiefs like a hand in glove.

“If there is a man who can change the fortunes of this club, it has to be him. He will bring in new faces, blood in youngsters and instill the winning culture in the players.

“I believe that he will turn things around,” said Dladla

