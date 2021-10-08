Nadia Nakai celebrates as her ‘Naaaa meeean’ song hits gold

Johannesburg- Rapper Nadia Nakai has reacted to her song, ‘Naaaa meeean’ reaching gold status, which she collaborated on, with Cassper Nyovest,

Nakai has had a successful career under the Family Tree record.

She recently left the record label and is now an independent artist.

Nakai said she wanted to grow more in the entertainment industry and felt the need to do it independently.

“Pull up with a gold status! With a gold status! Naaaa meeean is GOLD yall! Thank u so much to everyone who streamed my song! It’s so crazy that it’s not my first gold! But means just as much! Naaaa meeean! Thank you Cassper Nyovest, Bash,” she wrote.

“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.

