Ndlovu’s move to Matsatsantsa gives Hunt more attacking options

SuperSport United have acquired the services of Siphesihle Ndlovu, one of the top midfielders in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), to give coach Gavin Hunt more attacking options.

Matsatsantsa confirmed in a statement on Friday that they have signed the Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates midfielder on a one-year deal with an option to extend.

Ndlovu, a former Maritzburg United player, played 68 games for The Team of Choice from 2016 to 2019, scoring five goals. He made his PSL debut in the 2016/17.

The 25-year-old was recruited by Orlando Pirates in the 2019/20 season and helped Bucs clinch the MTN8 trophy in 2020, having played just under 50 matches under his belt.

He also played a crucial role in helping the Buccaneers reach the final of the CAF Confederations Cup in May, losing narrowly to RSB Berkane from Morocco on penalties.

The hard-working midfielder will be looking to add to his seven Bafana caps during his stay at Pretoria-based Matsatsantsa.

“I’m very excited to have Ndlovu in our team,” said Hunt. “This is one area in which he will bring good energy in the middle of the park, he is versatile and can play in many formations like he did back in his days in Maritzburg United.

“He’s the right age for us, obviously we will have to settle him in as quickly as possible. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

About his switch, Ndlovu said: “This is a great move for my career and I am excited to join SuperSport United, they are a good side.

“Coach Gavin Hunt is an ambitious coach who likes to win. The club has won a lot of trophies in the past seven seasons and I would like to play a part in making new memories and history.”

