Nehawu blocks ambulance ferrying critically ill child

Striking health workers at General Gizenga Mpanza Hospital have reportedly blocked ambulances ferrying patients from leaving or entering the health facility.

This emerged on Wednesday afternoon when an IPSS Medical Rescue ambulance transporting a critically ill minor was allegedly blocked from entering the hospital.

It is alleged that the striking workers tried to remove the frail child from the ambulance but the paramedics intervened and whisked the patient away.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Mayrick confirmed the shocking incident, saying the ambulance had to be escorted by private security guards.

“The striking workers blocked the ambulance which was transporting a child who was in a critical condition. They also tried to remove the patient out of the ambulance,” explained Mayrick.

The national rolling mass action, which has turned violent in other parts of the country, is led by the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), who are demanding a 10% wage increase.

Ayanda Zulu, spokesperson for Nehawu in KwaZulu-Natal, told Sunday World that the industrial action has been peaceful in the province.

“We had not been made aware of such an incident because our protest is very peaceful. The strike will go on despite any tactics to deligitimise our genuine demands,” he said.

