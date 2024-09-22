No evidence Koko took bribes – NPA told

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s corruption case against former Eskom executive Matshela Koko was dealt a near fatal blow when its star witness, an engineering multinational, ABB, made a U-turn and admitted in court papers that it has no incriminating evidence against him.

In the court papers filed in the Joburg High Court, ABB, which had entered into an agreement with the NPA to provide evidence and testify against Koko, stated that it has no evidence of corrupt payment made to the revered chemical engineer.

