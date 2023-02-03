No immediate crisis on nuclear agreement – Energy Department

There is “no immediate crisis” with regard to the expiry of a nuclear agreement with the US, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has said.

This as the South Africa and USA Nuclear Cooperation Agreement expired in December 2022, leading to fears that the Koeberg nuclear power station could run out of fuel.

In a statement, the department emphasised that a new agreement between the government and the US is being negotiated.

“Negotiations on a new agreement are ongoing and the parties have resolved to expedite the process while engaging on measures to ensure continuity of cooperation during the negotiations of the New Nuclear Cooperations Agreement,” the department said.

“We are confident and strongly believe that there is a commitment between the parties to conclude the new Nuclear Cooperation Agreement to ensure mutual economic benefit between the two countries.”

It assured that Koeberg power station is not in immediate danger of running out of fuel after the US withdrew authorisation for fuel supply to the power station, while also acknowledging the urgency for a resolution.

“Koeberg nuclear power plant is currently being supplied with nuclear fuel from Westinghouse Electric Company from the US to load [Koeberg] Unit 1, and Framatome from France to load [Koeberg] Unit 2.

“The nuclear fuel for the current loading cycle that is in progress has already been purchased and delivered at Koeberg nuclear power plant.

“For the next cycle, the Koeberg nuclear power plant is expecting fuel to be delivered by Westinghouse Electric Company in early 2024. Therefore, there is no immediate crisis which could exacerbate the loadshedding from Eskom due to Koeberg nuclear power plant.

“However, the department notes that urgent resolution is needed to allow Westinghouse Electric Company to provide fuel supply,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za

