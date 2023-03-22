No imminent end in sight to gun violence in Westbury

Despite beefing up the presence of police to patrol gang-infested Westbury in Johannesburg, gun violence continues to keep the community on the edge.

In the latest incident, a 19-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wounds at a medical care centre after he was shot at on Tuesday night.

It has been reported that the deceased was walking in the area when he was targeted by unknown gunmen. Multiple shots were aimed at him and he took a knock.

The deceased was declared dead upon arrival at a medical care centre.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Mosondo said the motive for the shooting is not known and added that an investigation is under way.

He pleaded with the community to share any information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Earlier in March, Police Minister Bheki Cele was joined by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko on a visit to the township.

“We are here to do as you say, we want to listen,” Cele told the residents at a community meeting.

“We want to work with you, and I want to assure you that at this level, we don’t want to work around race and politics.”

The minister has since kept his promise by deploying officers from the anti-gang unit, tactical response team, and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

